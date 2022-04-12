Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 12th:

Kosmos Energy Ltd. KOS: This independent oil and gas exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 79.7% over the last 60 days.

Kosmos’ shares gained 63.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. GRIN: This international shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Grindrod’s shares gained 17.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

SM Energy Company SM: This independent crude oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.8% over the last 60 days.

SM Energy’s shares gained 12.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

