Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 12th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 12th:

Kosmos Energy Ltd. KOS: This independent oil and gas exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 79.7% over the last 60 days.

Kosmos’ shares gained 63.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. GRIN: This international shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.

Grindrod’s shares gained 17.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

SM Energy Company SM: This independent crude oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.8% over the last 60 days.

SM Energy’s shares gained 12.1% over the last three months compared with the  S&P 500’s decline of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


Most Popular