Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 12th:
Kosmos Energy Ltd. KOS: This independent oil and gas exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 79.7% over the last 60 days.
Kosmos’ shares gained 63.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. GRIN: This international shipping company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.2% over the last 60 days.
Grindrod’s shares gained 17.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
SM Energy Company SM: This independent crude oil and natural gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.8% over the last 60 days.
SM Energy’s shares gained 12.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
