Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 11th:

MakeMyTrip Limited MMYT: This online travel company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.

MakeMyTrip’s shares gained 47.9% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Core & Main, Inc. CNM: This distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage, fire protection products and related services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Core & Main’s shares gained 37.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

AB Volvo (publ) VLVLY: This manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.4% over the last 60 days.

AB Volvo’s shares gained 11.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

