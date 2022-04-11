Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 11th:

Murphy Oil Corporation MUR: This oil and natural gas exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.7% over the last 60 days.

Murphy’s shares gained 34.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Whiting Petroleum Corporation WLL: This independent oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.6% over the last 60 days.

Whiting’s shares gained 5.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Hess Corporation HES: This crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.3% over the last 60 days.

Hess’ shares gained 25.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 4.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.