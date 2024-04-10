Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 10:

Dell Technologies Inc. DELL: This servers, storage and PCs provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

Dell Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Dell Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote

Dell Technologies' shares gained 55.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Dell Technologies Inc. Price

Dell Technologies Inc. price | Dell Technologies Inc. Quote

Adecoagro S.A. AGRO: This agro-industrial company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.5% over the last 60 days.

Adecoagro S.A. Price and Consensus

Adecoagro S.A. price-consensus-chart | Adecoagro S.A. Quote

Adecoagro's shares gained 9.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Adecoagro S.A. Price

Adecoagro S.A. price | Adecoagro S.A. Quote

SIGA Technologies, Inc. SIGA: This commercial-stage pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Siga Technologies Inc. Price and Consensus

Siga Technologies Inc. price-consensus-chart | Siga Technologies Inc. Quote

SIGA Technologies' shares gained 69.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Siga Technologies Inc. Price

Siga Technologies Inc. price | Siga Technologies Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Free Report – The Bitcoin Profit Phenomenon

Zacks Investment Research has released a Special Report to help you pursue massive profits from the world’s first and largest decentralized form of money.

No guarantees for the future, but in the past three presidential election years, Bitcoin’s returns were as follows: 2012 +272.4%, 2016 +161.1%, and 2020 +302.8%.

Zacks predicts another significant surge. Click below for Bitcoin: A Tumultuous Yet Resilient History.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.