Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 10th:

Skillz Inc. SKLZ: This mobile game operating platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 41.3% over the last 60 days.

Skillz Inc. Price and Consensus

Skillz Inc. price-consensus-chart | Skillz Inc. Quote

Skillz’s shares gained 10.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Skillz Inc. Price

Skillz Inc. price | Skillz Inc. Quote

WPP plc WPP: This creative transformation company that provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

WPP PLC Price and Consensus

WPP PLC price-consensus-chart | WPP PLC Quote

WPP’s shares gained 7.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

WPP PLC Price

WPP PLC price | WPP PLC Quote

E.ONSE EONGY: This energy company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

E.ON SE Price and Consensus

E.ON SE price-consensus-chart | E.ON SE Quote

E.ON’s shares gained 20.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

E.ON SE Price

E.ON SE price | E.ON SE Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

WPP PLC (WPP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

E.ON SE (EONGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.