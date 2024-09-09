Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 9:
Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM: This payment network company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.1% over the last 60 days.
Affirm Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus
Affirm Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Affirm Holdings, Inc. Quote
Affirm Holdings' shares gained 26.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Affirm Holdings, Inc. Price
Affirm Holdings, Inc. price | Affirm Holdings, Inc. Quote
Cerence Inc. CRNC: This AI-driven mobility solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.
Cerence Inc. Price and Consensus
Cerence Inc. price-consensus-chart | Cerence Inc. Quote
Cerence's shares gained 22.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cerence Inc. Price
Cerence Inc. price | Cerence Inc. Quote
Victoria's Secret & Co. VSCO: This women's apparel retailer company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.
Victoria's Secret & Co. Price and Consensus
Victoria's Secret & Co. price-consensus-chart | Victoria's Secret & Co. Quote
Victoria's Secret's shares gained 31.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Victoria's Secret & Co. Price
Victoria's Secret & Co. price | Victoria's Secret & Co. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days
Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."
Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.See them now >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report
Cerence Inc. (CRNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Victoria's Secret & Co. (VSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.