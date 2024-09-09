News & Insights

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 9th

September 09, 2024 — 10:15 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 9:

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM: This payment network company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.1% over the last 60 days.

Affirm Holdings' shares gained 26.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cerence Inc. CRNC: This AI-driven mobility solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15% over the last 60 days.   

Cerence's shares gained 22.4% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 1.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Victoria's Secret & Co. VSCO: This women's apparel retailer company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.1% over the last 60 days.

Victoria's Secret's shares gained 31.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

