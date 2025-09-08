Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 8th:

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. STRL: This e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure’s shares gained 41% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

TAT Technologies Ltd. TATT: This solutions and services provider to the commercial and military aerospace and ground defense industries has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

TAT’s shares gained 27.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. SBH: This niche retailer and distributor specializing in professional beauty products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Sally Beauty’s shares gained 62.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

