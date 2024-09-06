Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 6th:
Limbach Holdings, Inc. LMB: This building systems solution company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.
Limbach’s shares gained 8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 600’s advance of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Zumiez Inc. ZUMZ: This specialty retailer of apparel, footwear and other products has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.
Zumiez’s shares gained 36.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 600’s advance of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
M/I Homes, Inc. MHO: This residential home-builder has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
M/I Homes’ shares gained 28.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
