Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 5th:

Grupo Supervielle S.A. SUPV: This financial services holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. Price and Consensus

Grupo Supervielle S.A. price-consensus-chart | Grupo Supervielle S.A. Quote

Grupo Supervielle’s shares gained 26.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. Price

Grupo Supervielle S.A. price | Grupo Supervielle S.A. Quote

Air Industries Group AIRI: This aerospace and defense company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 92.3% over the last 60 days.

Air Industries Group Price and Consensus

Air Industries Group price-consensus-chart | Air Industries Group Quote

Air Industries’s shares gained 69.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Air Industries Group Price

Air Industries Group price | Air Industries Group Quote

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM: This payment network company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.1% over the last 60 days.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Affirm Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Affirm Holdings, Inc. Quote

Affirm Holdings’ shares gained 29% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. Price

Affirm Holdings, Inc. price | Affirm Holdings, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Air Industries Group (AIRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (AFRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.