Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 4th:
M/I Homes, Inc. MHO: This residential home-builder has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
M/I Homes’ shares gained 21.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. SMFG: This company that provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 19% over the last 60 days.
Sumitomo Mitsui’s shares gained 16.4% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
PEDEVCO Corp. PED: This oil and gas company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% over the last 60 days.
PEDEVCO’ shares gained 14.9% over the past six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
