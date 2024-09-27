Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 27th:
M/I Homes, Inc. MHO: This residential home-builder has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
M/I Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus
M/I Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote
M/I Homes’ shares gained 34.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
M/I Homes, Inc. Price
M/I Homes, Inc. price | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote
Ferrari N.V. RACE: This luxury performance sports-car company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.
Ferrari N.V. Price and Consensus
Ferrari N.V. price-consensus-chart | Ferrari N.V. Quote
Ferrari’s shares gained 17.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Ferrari N.V. Price
Ferrari N.V. price | Ferrari N.V. Quote
American Healthcare REIT, Inc. AHR: This self-managed real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.2% over the last 60 days.
American Healthcare REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus
American Healthcare REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | American Healthcare REIT, Inc. Quote
American Healthcare’s shares gained 79.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
American Healthcare REIT, Inc. Price
American Healthcare REIT, Inc. price | American Healthcare REIT, Inc. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report
M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Ferrari N.V. (RACE) : Free Stock Analysis Report
American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.