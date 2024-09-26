Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 26th:

DXP Enterprises, Inc. DXPE: This company that engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating products, equipment, and services to industrial customers has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

DXP’s shares gained 14.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD: This global explorer, developer, producer and seller of gold and copper properties has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.5% over the last 60 days.

Barrick’s shares gained 22.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD: This operator of a financial services platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

Robinhood‘s shares gained 11.9% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

