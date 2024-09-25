Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 25th:
Orange County Bancorp, Inc. OBT: This commercial and consumer banking company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Orange County’s shares gained 21.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM: This payment network company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.1% over the last 60 days.
Affirm’s shares gained 43.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
FinWise Bancorp FINW: This bank holding company for FinWise Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
FinWise‘s shares gained 44.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
