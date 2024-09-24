Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 24th:

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. IDR: This explorer and developer of gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 166.7% over the last 60 days.

Idaho Strategic Resources’ shares gained 64.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

First Financial Northwest, Inc. FFNW: This bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% over the last 60 days.

First Financial Northwest’s shares gained 9.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

First MidBancshares, Inc. FMBH: This financial holding company that provides community banking products and services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

First Mid’s shares gained 28.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

