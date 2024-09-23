Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 23rd:

AngloGold Ashanti Limited AU: This gold mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.7% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti’s shares gained 17.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. AHR: This self-managed real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

American Healthcare’s shares gained 72.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Howmet Aerospace Inc. HWM: This company that provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation sectors has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Howmet’s shares gained 23.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

