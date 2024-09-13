Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 13:
M/I Homes, Inc. MHO: This homebuilder company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
M/I Homes' shares gained 29.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
First Mid Bancshares, Inc. FMBH: This financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.
First Mid Bancshares' shares gained 26.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A
Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. CCSI: This software-as-a-service (SaaS) company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.
Consensus Cloud Solutions' shares gained 24.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
