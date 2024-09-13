Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 13:

M/I Homes, Inc. MHO: This homebuilder company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

M/I Homes, Inc. Price and Consensus

M/I Homes, Inc. price-consensus-chart | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote

M/I Homes' shares gained 29.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

M/I Homes, Inc. Price

M/I Homes, Inc. price | M/I Homes, Inc. Quote

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. FMBH: This financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Quote

First Mid Bancshares' shares gained 26.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Price

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. price | First Mid Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. CCSI: This software-as-a-service (SaaS) company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Price and Consensus

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Quote

Consensus Cloud Solutions' shares gained 24.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Price

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. price | Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

M/I Homes, Inc. (MHO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (FMBH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (CCSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.