Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 12:

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. COOP: This mortgage servicing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

Mr. Cooper Group's shares gained 5.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Affirm Holdings, Inc. AFRM: This payment processing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.1% over the last 60 days.

Affirm Holdings' shares gained 12.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce's shares gained 25.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 2.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

