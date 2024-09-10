Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for September 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, September 10:

Eli Lilly and Company LLY: This pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.1% over the last 60 days.

Eli Lilly's shares gained 5.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Moody's Corporation MCO: This risk assessment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Moody's shares gained 20.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Banco de Chile (BCH): This financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.2% over the last 60 days.

Banco de Chile's shares gained 4.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 2.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

