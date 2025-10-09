Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 9th:

NETGEAR, Inc. NTGR: This computer networking company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 86.7% over the last 60 days.

NETGEAR, Inc. Price and Consensus

NETGEAR, Inc. price-consensus-chart | NETGEAR, Inc. Quote

NETGEAR’s shares gained 12.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

NETGEAR, Inc. Price

NETGEAR, Inc. price | NETGEAR, Inc. Quote

Envela Corporation ELA: This recycling and recommerce services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Envela Corporation Price and Consensus

Envela Corporation price-consensus-chart | Envela Corporation Quote

Envela’s shares gained 17.3% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Envela Corporation Price

Envela Corporation price | Envela Corporation Quote

Steelcase Inc. SCS: This furniture and architectural products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.8% over the last 60 days.

Steelcase Inc. Price and Consensus

Steelcase Inc. price-consensus-chart | Steelcase Inc. Quote

Steelcase’s shares gained 53.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Steelcase Inc. Price

Steelcase Inc. price | Steelcase Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Quantum Computing Stocks Set To Soar

Artificial intelligence has already reshaped the investment landscape, and its convergence with quantum computing could lead to the most significant wealth-building opportunities of our time.

Today, you have a chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this technological revolution. In our urgent special report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power, you'll discover the little-known stocks we believe will win the quantum computing race and deliver massive gains to early investors.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Steelcase Inc. (SCS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NETGEAR, Inc. (NTGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Envela Corporation (ELA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.