Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 8th:

Coeur Mining, Inc. CDE: This gold and silver producer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Coeur Mining, Inc. Price and Consensus

Coeur Mining, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Coeur Mining, Inc. Quote

Coeur Mining’s shares gained 109.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Coeur Mining, Inc. Price

Coeur Mining, Inc. price | Coeur Mining, Inc. Quote

LanzaTech Global, Inc. LNZA: This carbon refining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 54.1% over the last 60 days.

LanzaTech Global, Inc. Price and Consensus

LanzaTech Global, Inc. price-consensus-chart | LanzaTech Global, Inc. Quote

LanzaTech’s shares gained 22.7% over the past month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 3.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

LanzaTech Global, Inc. Price

LanzaTech Global, Inc. price | LanzaTech Global, Inc. Quote

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. STRW: This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. Quote

Strawberry Fields’ shares gained 12.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. Price

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. price | Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (LNZA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (STRW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.