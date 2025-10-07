Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 7th:
eGain Corporation EGAN: This company that provides an AI-powered knowledge hub designed to automate and enhance customer experiences has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.2% over the last 60 days.
eGain Corporation Price and Consensus
eGain Corporation price-consensus-chart | eGain Corporation Quote
eGain’s shares gained 51.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
eGain Corporation Price
eGain Corporation price | eGain Corporation Quote
StoneCo Ltd. STNE: This fin-tech company that provides software solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
StoneCo Ltd. Price and Consensus
StoneCo Ltd. price-consensus-chart | StoneCo Ltd. Quote
StoneCo’s shares gained 9.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
StoneCo Ltd. Price
StoneCo Ltd. price | StoneCo Ltd. Quote
Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ALHC: This healthcare platform for seniors has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.
Alignment Healthcare, Inc. Price and Consensus
Alignment Healthcare, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alignment Healthcare, Inc. Quote
Alignment Healthcare’s shares gained 24.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Alignment Healthcare, Inc. Price
Alignment Healthcare, Inc. price | Alignment Healthcare, Inc. Quote
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
