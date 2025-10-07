Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 7th:

eGain Corporation EGAN: This company that provides an AI-powered knowledge hub designed to automate and enhance customer experiences has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 52.2% over the last 60 days.

eGain’s shares gained 51.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

StoneCo Ltd. STNE: This fin-tech company that provides software solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

StoneCo’s shares gained 9.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. ALHC: This healthcare platform for seniors has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.3% over the last 60 days.

Alignment Healthcare’s shares gained 24.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

