Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 6th:

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. PGY: This product-focused technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.3% over the last 60 days.

Pagaya’s shares gained 31.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC: This company that designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.8% over the last 60 days.

InterDigital’s shares gained 50% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. SMFG: This company that provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui’s shares gained 11.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 7.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

