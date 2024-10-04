Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 4th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 4:

Omnicell, Inc. OMCL: This pharmaceutical technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Omnicell, Inc. Price and Consensus

Omnicell, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Omnicell, Inc. Quote

Omnicell's shares gained 56.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Omnicell, Inc. Price

Omnicell, Inc. price | Omnicell, Inc. Quote

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. SFBS: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.8% over the last 60 days.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Quote

ServisFirst Bancshares' shares gained 28.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 2.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Price

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. price | ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (SFBS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.