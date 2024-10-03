Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 3:

TransMedics Group, Inc. TMDX: This medical technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.

TransMedics' shares gained 86.0% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Carnival Corporation & plc CCL: This leisure travel services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.6% over the last 60 days.

Carnival Corporation & plc's shares gained 17.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 10.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Community Financial System, Inc. CBU: This bank holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Community Financial System's shares gained 24.0% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

