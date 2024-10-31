Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 31:
Moody'sCorporation MCO: This integrated risk management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Moody's shares gained 23.6% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 15.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Southwest Airlines Co. LUV: This airline company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 195.7% over the last 60 days.
Southwest Airlines' shares gained 20.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Flushing Financial Corporation FFIC: This bank holding company for Flushing Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Flushing Financial's shares gained 18.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
