Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 2:
BRF S.A. BRFS: This meat processing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.1% over the last 60 days.
BRF S.A.'s shares gained 7.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Stryve Foods, Inc. SNAX: This healthy snack company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.
Stryve Foods' shares gained 23.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
ProQR Therapeutics N.V. PRQR: This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.
ProQR Therapeutics' shares gained 7.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
