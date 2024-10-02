Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 2:

BRF S.A. BRFS: This meat processing company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 62.1% over the last 60 days.

BRF S.A. Price and Consensus

BRF S.A. price-consensus-chart | BRF S.A. Quote

BRF S.A.'s shares gained 7.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

BRF S.A. Price

BRF S.A. price | BRF S.A. Quote

Stryve Foods, Inc. SNAX: This healthy snack company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.2% over the last 60 days.

Stryve Foods, Inc. Price and Consensus

Stryve Foods, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Stryve Foods, Inc. Quote

Stryve Foods' shares gained 23.2% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Stryve Foods, Inc. Price

Stryve Foods, Inc. price | Stryve Foods, Inc. Quote

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. PRQR: This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.2% over the last 60 days.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Price and Consensus

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. price-consensus-chart | ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Quote

ProQR Therapeutics' shares gained 7.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Price

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. price | ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

BRF S.A. (BRFS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (PRQR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.