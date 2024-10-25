Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 25:
CAVA Group, Inc. CAVA: This restaurant chain company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
CAVA Group's shares gained 77.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 7.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Orla Mining Ltd. ORLA: This mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
Orla Mining's shares gained 40.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 7.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Carvana Co. CVNA: This e-commerce platform provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.
Carvana's shares gained 61.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 7.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
