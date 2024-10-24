Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 24:

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. FOLD: This biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10% over the last 60 days.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Price and Consensus

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Amicus Therapeutics' shares gained 10.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. price | Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Clipper Realty Inc. CLPR: This real estate company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.6% over the last 60 days.

Clipper Realty Inc. Price and Consensus

Clipper Realty Inc. price-consensus-chart | Clipper Realty Inc. Quote

Clipper Realty's shares gained 68.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Clipper Realty Inc. Price

Clipper Realty Inc. price | Clipper Realty Inc. Quote

Harrow, Inc. HROW: This eyecare pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 164.3% over the last 60 days.

Harrow, Inc. Price and Consensus

Harrow, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harrow, Inc. Quote

Harrow's shares gained 127.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Harrow, Inc. Price

Harrow, Inc. price | Harrow, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (FOLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Clipper Realty Inc. (CLPR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Harrow, Inc. (HROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.