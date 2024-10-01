Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 1:

AngloGold Ashanti plc AU: This gold mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

AngloGold Ashanti's shares gained 6.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Masimo Corporation MASI: This healthcare technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.9% over the last 60 days.

Masimo Corporation's shares gained 14.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. SKM: This wireless telecommunication services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

SK Telecom's shares gained 14.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

