Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 16th:

REE Automotive Ltd. REE: This automotive technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 46.3% over the last 60 days.

REE Automotive’s shares gained 56.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Unity Bancorp, Inc. UNTY: This holding company for Unity Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

Unity Bancorp’s shares gained 11.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

First Community Corporation FCCO: This bank holding company for First Community Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

First Community’s shares gained 4.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Zacks Investment Research

