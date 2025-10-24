Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Oct. 24

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 24:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. ASM: This mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Avino’s shares gained 43.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

IGC Pharma, Inc. IGC: This clinical-stage pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.3% over the last 60 days.

IGC’s shares gained 26.1% over the past six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 21.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Royal Bank of Canada RY: This diversified financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.

Royal Bank of Canada’s shares gained 11.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

