Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Oct. 23

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 23:

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. PARR: This energy and infrastructure business has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100.6% over the last 60 days.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Price and Consensus

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Quote

Par Pacific’s shares gained 17.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Price

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. price | Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. Quote

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. CMMB: This clinical-stage biotechnology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 70% over the last 60 days.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote

Chemomab’s shares gained 18.9% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR Price

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR price | Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR Quote

Guess?, Inc. GES: This apparel and accessories company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

Guess?, Inc. Price and Consensus

Guess?, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Guess?, Inc. Quote

Guess’ shares gained 27.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Guess?, Inc. Price

Guess?, Inc. price | Guess?, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Radical New Technology Could Hand Investors Huge Gains

Quantum Computing is the next technological revolution, and it could be even more advanced than AI.

While some believed the technology was years away, it is already present and moving fast. Large hyperscalers, such as Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Oracle, and even Meta and Tesla, are scrambling to integrate quantum computing into their infrastructure.

Senior Stock Strategist Kevin Cook reveals 7 carefully selected stocks poised to dominate the quantum computing landscape in his report, Beyond AI: The Quantum Leap in Computing Power.

Kevin was among the early experts who recognized NVIDIA's enormous potential back in 2016. Now, he has keyed in on what could be "the next big thing" in quantum computing supremacy. Today, you have a rare chance to position your portfolio at the forefront of this opportunity.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Guess?, Inc. (GES) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. Sponsored ADR (CMMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.