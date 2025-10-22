Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Oct. 22

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 22:

Nextech3D.AI Corporation NEXCF: This augmented reality and wayfinding technologies company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.

Nextech3D.AI’s shares gained 129.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Morgan Stanley MS: This financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Morgan Stanley’s shares gained 12% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Gold Fields Limited GFI: This gold producer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.

Gold Fields’ shares gained 53.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

