Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Oct. 22

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 22:
Nextech3D.AI Corporation NEXCF: This augmented reality and wayfinding technologies company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 66.7% over the last 60 days.
Nextech3D.AI Corporation Price and Consensus
Nextech3D.AI Corporation price-consensus-chart | Nextech3D.AI Corporation Quote
Nextech3D.AI’s shares gained 129.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Nextech3D.AI Corporation Price
Nextech3D.AI Corporation price | Nextech3D.AI Corporation Quote
Morgan Stanley MS: This financial holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
Morgan Stanley Price and Consensus
Morgan Stanley price-consensus-chart | Morgan Stanley Quote
Morgan Stanley’s shares gained 12% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Morgan Stanley Price
Morgan Stanley price | Morgan Stanley Quote
Gold Fields Limited GFI: This gold producer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.7% over the last 60 days.
Gold Fields Limited Price and Consensus
Gold Fields Limited price-consensus-chart | Gold Fields Limited Quote
Gold Fields’ shares gained 53.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Gold Fields Limited Price
Gold Fields Limited price | Gold Fields Limited Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here
The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report
Morgan Stanley (MS) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Gold Fields Limited (GFI) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Nextech3D.AI Corporation (NEXCF) : Free Stock Analysis Report
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.