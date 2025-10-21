Technology

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Oct. 21

October 21, 2025 — 10:00 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks->

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 21:

Verastem, Inc. VSTM: This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.5% over the last 60 days.

Verastem’s shares gained 52.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Amer Sports, Inc. AS: This sports and outdoor brands company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Amer Sports’ shares gained 38.7% over the past six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 26.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sono-Tek Corporation SOTK: This precision ultrasonic coating systems company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.

Sono-Tek’s shares gained 15.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

