Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Oct. 21

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 21:
Verastem, Inc. VSTM: This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.5% over the last 60 days.
Verastem’s shares gained 52.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Amer Sports, Inc. AS: This sports and outdoor brands company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Amer Sports’ shares gained 38.7% over the past six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 26.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sono-Tek Corporation SOTK: This precision ultrasonic coating systems company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 37.5% over the last 60 days.
Sono-Tek’s shares gained 15.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.