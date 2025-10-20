Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Oct. 20

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 20:
Perpetua Resources Corp. PPTA: This mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.1% over the last 60 days.
Perpetua’s shares gained 47.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE: This explorer and producer of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.
Cenovus’ shares gained 19.6% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Kinross Gold Corporation KGC: This gold-mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.
Kinross Gold’s shares gained 57.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.