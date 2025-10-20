Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Oct. 20

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Oct. 20:

Perpetua Resources Corp. PPTA: This mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.1% over the last 60 days.

Perpetua’s shares gained 47.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE: This explorer and producer of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.9% over the last 60 days.

Cenovus’ shares gained 19.6% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Kinross Gold Corporation KGC: This gold-mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Kinross Gold’s shares gained 57.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

