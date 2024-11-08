News & Insights

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 8th

November 08, 2024 — 10:15 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 8:

CorMedix Inc. CRMD: This biopharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20.7% over the last 60 days.

CorMedix's shares gained 165.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 12.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Flushing Financial Corporation FFIC: This bank holding company for Flushing Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.          

Flushing Financial Corporation's shares gained 36.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 12.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sappi Limited SPPJY: This wood fiber-based renewable resources company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.7% over the last 60 days.

Sappi Limited's shares gained 19.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 12.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

