Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 6th:
Harrow, Inc. HROW: This eyecare pharmaceutical company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 164.3% over the last 60 days.
Harrow, Inc. Price and Consensus
Harrow, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Harrow, Inc. Quote
Harrow’s shares gained 108.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Harrow, Inc. Price
Harrow, Inc. price | Harrow, Inc. Quote
Orla Mining Ltd. ORLA: This mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.
Orla Mining Ltd. Price and Consensus
Orla Mining Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Orla Mining Ltd. Quote
Orla’ shares gained 39.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Orla Mining Ltd. Price
Orla Mining Ltd. price | Orla Mining Ltd. Quote
Swedbank AB (publ) SWDBY: This banking products and services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.
Swedbank AB Price and Consensus
Swedbank AB price-consensus-chart | Swedbank AB Quote
Swedbank’s shares gained 4.5% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 1.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Swedbank AB Price
Swedbank AB price | Swedbank AB Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock
It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.
With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.See This Stock Now for Free >>
Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report
Swedbank AB (SWDBY) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Harrow, Inc. (HROW) : Free Stock Analysis Report
Orla Mining Ltd. (ORLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.