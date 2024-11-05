Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 5th:

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated CORT: This drugmaker for severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.6% over the last 60 days.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Price and Consensus

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Quote

Corcept’s shares gained 46.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Price

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated price | Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated Quote

Zebra Technologies Corporation ZBRA: This enterprise asset intelligence solutions has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Zebra Technologies Corporation Price and Consensus

Zebra Technologies Corporation price-consensus-chart | Zebra Technologies Corporation Quote

Zebra’s shares gained 19.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Zebra Technologies Corporation Price

Zebra Technologies Corporation price | Zebra Technologies Corporation Quote

Quad/Graphics, Inc. QUAD: This marketing solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Quad Graphics, Inc Price and Consensus

Quad Graphics, Inc price-consensus-chart | Quad Graphics, Inc Quote

Quad/Graphics’ shares gained 45.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 9.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Quad Graphics, Inc Price

Quad Graphics, Inc price | Quad Graphics, Inc Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Quad Graphics, Inc (QUAD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.