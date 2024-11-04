News & Insights

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 4th

November 04, 2024 — 10:00 am EST

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 4th:

GeneDx Holdings Corp. WGS: This genomics-related diagnostic and information services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 68% over the last 60 days.

GeneDx’s shares gained 175.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Carvana Co. CVNA: This e-commerce platform for buying and selling cars has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 231% over the last 60 days.

Carvana’s shares gained 69.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

NB Bancorp, Inc. NBBK: This bank holding company for Needham Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

NB Bank’s shares gained 24.8% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

