Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 29:

Leonardo DRS, Inc. DRS: This defense systems provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.2% over the last 60 days.

Leonardo DRS' shares gained 21.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 7.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Choice Hotels International, Inc. CHH: This hotel franchising company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% over the last 60 days.

Choice Hotels International's shares gained 18.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. ANF: This omnichannel retail company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch's shares gained 8.8% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 3.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

