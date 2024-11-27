Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 27th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 27:
Powell Industries, Inc. POWL: This custom equipment manufacturer has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.
Powell Industries' shares gained 64.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Nutanix, Inc. NTNX: This company which provides an enterprise cloud platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% over the last 60 days.
Nutanix's shares gained 38.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
