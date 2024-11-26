Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 26:
monday.com Ltd. MNDY: This software development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.
monday.com's shares gained 14.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Futu Holdings Limited FUTU: This digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.7% over the last 60 days.
Futu Holdings' shares gained 36.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Vistra Corp. VST: This integrated retail electricity and power generation company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
Vistra's shares gained 82.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
