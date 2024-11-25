Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 25:

Powell Industries, Inc. POWL: This custom-engineered solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13% over the last 60 days.

Powell's shares gained 50.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Donegal Group Inc. DGICA: This insurance holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 100% over the last 60 days.

Donegal Group's shares gained 8.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. CBAN: This bank holding company for Colony Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.8% over the last 60 days.

Colony Bankcorp's shares gained 18.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

