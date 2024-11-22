Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 22:

StoneX Group Inc. SNEX: This global financial services network provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

StoneX Group Inc. Price and Consensus

StoneX Group Inc. price-consensus-chart | StoneX Group Inc. Quote

StoneX Group's shares gained 28.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 6.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

StoneX Group Inc. Price

StoneX Group Inc. price | StoneX Group Inc. Quote

monday.com Ltd. MNDY: This software development company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.9% over the last 60 days.

monday.com Ltd. Price and Consensus

monday.com Ltd. price-consensus-chart | monday.com Ltd. Quote

monday.com's shares gained 12.9% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 12.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

monday.com Ltd. Price

monday.com Ltd. price | monday.com Ltd. Quote

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. NCLH: This cruise company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.9% over the last 60 days.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Quote

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings' shares gained 52.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Price

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. price | Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

StoneX Group Inc. (SNEX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.