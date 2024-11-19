Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 19th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 19:

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. VCTR: This asset management company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.

Victory Capital's shares gained 23.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 5.2%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. ALRM: This Internet of Things (IoT) solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1% over the last 60 days.

Alarm.com's shares gained 10.6% over the last one month compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.