Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 14:

Vimeo, Inc. VMEO: This video software solutions provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 125% over the last 60 days.

Vimeo's shares gained 30.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Sappi Limited SPPJY: This wood fiber-based renewable resources company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Sappi's shares gained 12.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 8.0%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Five9, Inc. FIVN: This intelligent cloud software provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28% over the last 60 days.

Five9's shares gained 20.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 7.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

