Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for November 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, November 12:
Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. GGAL: This financial service holding company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Financiero Galicia's shares gained 59.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
New Gold Inc. NGD: This gold mining company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.8% over the last 60 days.
New Gold's shares gained 36.0% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 14.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. BOW: This specialty property and casualty insurance products provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.5% over the last 60 days.
Bowhead Specialty's shares gained 23.6% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 10.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
