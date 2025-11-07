Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Nov. 7

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 7:
Teradyne, Inc. TER: This automated test systems and robotics products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.
Teradyne’s shares gained 72.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
HSBC Holdings plc HSBC: This banking and financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.
HSBC’s shares gained 13% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
TriCo Bancshares TCBK: This bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.
TriCo’s shares gained 8.7% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.
This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).
