Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Nov. 7

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 7:

Teradyne, Inc. TER: This automated test systems and robotics products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.5% over the last 60 days.

Teradyne’s shares gained 72.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

HSBC Holdings plc HSBC: This banking and financial services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

HSBC’s shares gained 13% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

TriCo Bancshares TCBK: This bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

TriCo’s shares gained 8.7% over the past three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

