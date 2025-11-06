Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Nov. 6

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 6:

Roku, Inc. ROKU: This operator of a TV streaming platform has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 83.3% over the last 60 days.

Roku’s shares gained 27.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Fox Corporation FOXA: This news, sports, and entertainment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Fox’s shares gained 20.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 6.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. CBOE: This options exchange has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5% over the last 60 days.

Cboe’s shares gained 4.4% over the past month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 0.8%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

