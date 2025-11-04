Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for Nov. 4

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, Nov. 4:
Logitech International S.A. LOGI: This software-enabled hardware solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.
Logitech’s shares gained 29.1% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 8.7%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
